Crown and killer both seek to appeal decision in Edmonton Mac's store murders

Both the Crown and the convicted killer are seeking leave to appeal in Edmonton's Mac's convenience store murder case.

Laylin Delorme, 27, is seeking leave to appeal his first-degree murder convictions.

The Crown is seeking leave to appeal the sentence handed down in December by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser.

Delorme was convicted in June of killing Mac's convenience store clerks Karanpal Bhangu and Ricky Cenabre on Dec. 18, 2015.

He was given two concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The judge rejected the Crown's request to impose consecutive sentences, which would have forced Delorme to wait 50 years to apply for parole.

A sentence that long, the judge said, would have removed any incentive for rehabilitation.

"A prisoner should have some hope that a sentence will end," Graesser said at the time.

In a handwritten appeal application filed in Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday, Delorme asked for leave to appeal his murder convictions.

"The verdict was unreasonable or cannot be supported by the evidence," according to one section of the application. "There was a miscarriage of justice."

He did not seek leave to appeal his convictions on two counts of armed robbery.

The Crown filed its own application on Tuesday seeking leave to appeal the sentences.

"The sentence imposed is not proportionate to the gravity of the offence and degree of responsibility," the Crown application said.

The judge erred in his assessment of the aggravating and mitigating factors in the case, the Crown application said, and in his assessment of the principle of deterrence and denunciation.

Both sides had 30 days from the sentencing date to file appeal applications.