Appeal court overturns first-degree murder conviction in 2018 bridge death

An Alberta man convicted of first-degree murder in the the 2018 death of a young mother will get a new trial after successfully appealing his conviction.

Julian Whiskeyjack is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years in the death of Lindsay Jackson.

Jackson was a 25-year-old mother of four from Saddle Lake First Nation, which is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Jackson died after being thrown off a bridge east of Edmonton in September 2018. Her body was found three weeks later in the North Saskatchewan River. Whiskeyjack and his co-accused, then-girlfriend Jena Hunter, were convicted of first-degree murder in Jackson's death in March 2021.

A third accused, Jermaine Steinhauer, was tried separately by judge alone and was acquitted.

A Court of Appeal of Alberta decision filed this month found that in Whiskeyjack's case, the trial judge made an error in how he instructed the jury.

According to the decision, Whiskeyjack's statement to police about what happened the night Jackson was thrown off the bridge was the only direct evidence admitted at trial that connected him to her death.

In the statement he pointed to Steinhauer and Hunter as having been the aggressors while he resisted, but told investigators "And then like they told me to help so I was like kinda like puttin' my hands there."

When Whiskeyjack was asked about the statement during his trial, he told court that he meant that he was gesturing with his hands and telling Steinhauer and Hunter to stop, and said he did not participate in throwing Hunter from the bridge.

When it came time for the jury to deliberate, trial judge Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil told jurors "you must consider his testimony with a great deal of caution" and said Whiskeyjack may be trying to deflect blame onto Hunter through his testimony.

During the appeal, court heard that juries can be warned to be cautious about testimony someone gives about their co-accused while considering that co-accused's case.

But Whiskeyjack's lawyer argued jurors are supposed to also be told that they can't treat the person testifying with greater caution when they consider that person's own case.

The appeal court found that Belzil made an error by not making that distinction to the jury.

"That placed a higher burden of proof on the appellant, as the accused, than the law imposes. In that way it undermined the presumption of innocence. To that extent, the instruction was in error," the decision reads.

The court has ordered a new trial.