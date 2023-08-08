Appeal board revokes permit for company to build on narrow lot overlooking Riverdale

A plot of land overlooking Riverdale in Edmonton will remain an empty grass space after a city appeal board revoked a permit given to a company to build a 25-unit apartment building there.

The subdivision and development appeal board released a decision this week on the proposed project after a hearing Aug. 3.

The board found the development officer didn't have the authority to grant the permit for the lot at 9321 101A Avenue in the Quarters, as the lot is smaller than the city's bylaw allows.

"The board is of the opinion that the development authority erred in granting a variance to site area," the decision reads.

The lot is 413 square metres instead of the standard 600 square metres required under city bylaw for that type of area.

The city development officer granted the permit in mid-June based on a variance to the site.

Several residents in the area opposed the development at a hearing, including Lorna Thomas, whose brother Ken Thomas lives in the Art Space Co-op across the street from the lot.

"We were relieved," Thomas said of the decision.

Some tenants in the co-op have disabilities or mobility issues, she said, and the estimated 8 to 12 months it would take to build the apartment complex would be very difficult.

"The significance is very dramatic to their lives in terms of what it might mean for potential noise and also access on a very difficult road for disabled transport and ambulance and fire department to access."

The narrow lot on a steep cliff would require drilling concrete pilings into the ground to create a stable foundation for the building, the applicant, SPAN Architecture Inc. explained.

Architect to consider next steps

The architect, Songlin Pan, told CBC News Thursday that he would need to discuss the situation with the developer and the lawyers before proceeding.

They can ask the city to rezone the lot and if the city agrees, it would go before a public hearing at city hall for council to decide.

"If this goes to a public hearing, we'll definitely be showing up," Thomas said.

Ken Thomas, Lorna Thomas and Kate Wallace gather outside the Artspace Housing Co-operative in the Quarters neighbourhood east of downtown Edmonton. (Chris Mihailides/CBC)

Anne Stevenson, city councillor for Ward O-day'min, said it seems the board served its mandate in terms of reviewing the reasonableness of the development officer's decision.

While site area can be varied in standard zones, the board decided that it shouldn't have been varied in this particular zoning, she said.

"I'd love to see this property contribute to the community and our city plan goals in whatever way is feasible, including the potential of adding more housing options," Stevenson said in an email to CBC News.

"Or becoming part of our open space network if the owner wishes to divest of the property and the City has the resources available to acquire it."

The board said in its decision that the ruling may be appealed to the Alberta Court of Appeal on a question of law or jurisdiction under the Municipal Government Act.