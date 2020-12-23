Local hockey organization wins award, distributes equipment to kids

Apna Hockey in Edmonton is celebrating an award will help them further their mission to bring hockey to minority communities.

Because the organization won the NHL Willie O'Ree diversity award, Bauer has donated 800 new items to be handed out to kids in B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, and parts of Ontario.

"After winning the award we made it a point to grow the game of hockey," said Lali Toor, one of the founders of Apna Hockey. "We wanted to see diversity in hockey."

Apna means "our" in Punjabi.

Toor said he's excited about the future of south-Asian representation in hockey, which is the community he's a part of. He said there are many great players coming down the pipe.

The community has really embraced hockey, Toor said, and the organization has reached out beyond the South-Asian community.

"You can see that with Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi, the commentary that they do in our mother tongue," he said.

"When I used to play, I was the only south-Asian hockey player, so it's really good for kids in our community to see some role models both female and male that play at prominent levels."

Toor credits co-founder Dampy Brar for helping with the mission. Brar, who is from Calgary, was the actual winner of the O'Ree award this year.

Janet Randhawa's children are among those to receive free gear.

"We want to get our kids involved in that because it has a big sense of community," she said. "This is a great opportunity."

Randhawa said her kids can't wait to try out their new equipment on the pond behind their house.