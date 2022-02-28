Apartments evacuated, 2 people sent to hospital in southeast Edmonton fire

Two apartment buildings were evacuated in an early morning fire in southeast Edmonton on Monday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) was called to a Mill Woods apartment at 25 Ave. and 40 St. around 2 a.m. this morning, according to a news release. Crews arrived to find a working fire at a four-storey walkup.

Two people were sent to hospital, one in critical condition.

All 32 units were evacuated and additional crews were brought in, totalling 12 trucks and around 45 firefighters.

A second 32-unit building that experienced fire exposure was also evacuated. EFRS spokesperson Brittaney Eveneshen said there were flames on the second building and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

She said the main building's "roof is gone."

"The roof had collapsed in," Eveneshen said. "There would be extensive water damage throughout that building as well as fire damage."

Two city buses were used to help keep the evacuated residents warm.

The fire was brought under control around 4 a.m. Crews were still on scene as of 6:30 a.m. working on hot spots.

Investigators are looking into the cause and a damage estimate.