Apartment fire in south Edmonton forces 100 residents from suites

Fire in a south Edmonton apartment building early Monday forced about 100 residents from their their suites.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the Strathmore Manor building at 2911 109th St. in the Ermineskin Neighbourhood.

About 50 firefighters responded to the call. Crews arrived to a fully involved structure fire, Lewchuk said

She said about 100 people were evacuated from the building and were asked to take shelter in city buses.

The City of Edmonton's emergency support team was called in to help displaced tenants.

"The emergency support response team was activated and we have the displaced building tenants in ETS buses and the emergency response team has called in the Red Cross for additional support," Lewchuk said

The fire was brought under control at 3:44 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Lewchuk said. No additional injuries were reported.