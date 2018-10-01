One killed after vehicle hits moose on Anthony Henday Drive
One person died Monday morning after a collision between a vehicle and a moose on Anthony Henday Drive.
Westbound lanes of Henday at 17th Street have since reopened, police say
One person was killed early Monday when a vehicle hit a moose in southeast Edmonton.
The crash happened on Anthony Henday Drive at 17th Street, police said in a news release.
The freeway was closed for several hours during the early morning rush as police investigated.
By 8 a.m., the westbound lanes of the Henday had been reopened, police said.
Further details are expected later Monday, police said.