Skip to Main Content
One killed after vehicle hits moose on Anthony Henday Drive

One killed after vehicle hits moose on Anthony Henday Drive

One person died Monday morning after a collision between a vehicle and a moose on Anthony Henday Drive.

Westbound lanes of Henday at 17th Street have since reopened, police say

CBC News ·
One person was killed as a vehicle collided with a moose early Monday on Anthony Henday Drive and 17th Street. (David Bajer/CBC)

One person was killed early Monday when a vehicle hit a moose in southeast Edmonton.

The crash happened on Anthony Henday Drive at 17th Street, police said in a news release.

The freeway was closed for several hours during the early morning rush as police investigated.

By 8 a.m., the westbound lanes of the Henday had been reopened, police said.

Further details are expected later Monday, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us