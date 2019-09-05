Widening southwest portion of Anthony Henday Drive to start this fall

Work widening the southwest section of Anthony Henday Drive will begin this fall will begin this fall after the government awarded the contract.

The three-year project, announced last year by the previous NDP government, will widen the section of the ring road between Whitemud Drive and Calgary Trail from four to six lanes. Existing wide outside shoulders will be converted to new lanes in each direction.

The $100-million project was awarded to Nisku-based Carmacks. The work is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.

The section, the oldest portion of the ring road, was built to accommodate 40,000 vehicles a day, but it is used by about 80,000 vehicles daily.

"The southwest portion of the Henday, as everyone in Edmonton already knows, has become a pinch point for commuters, commercial traffic and everybody else who uses that road," Transportation Minister Ric McIver said Thursday.

Ward 9 Coun. Tim Cartmell welcomed the announcement, noting that the southwest has been the fastest growing part of Edmonton over the past decade.

"This is going to suit our needs for quite some time," Cartmell said.