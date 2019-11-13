Skip to Main Content
Woman dead after head-on collision on Anthony Henday in northeast Edmonton
Edmonton

Woman dead after head-on collision on Anthony Henday in northeast Edmonton

A driver is dead after a head-on collision in northeast Edmonton Tuesday afternoon. The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Anthony Henday Drive, at the Aurum Road exit.

Driver was travelling the wrong way when vehicle collided with a pickup truck

CBC News ·
A head-on collision on the Anthony Henday at the Aurum Road exit has resulted in the death of a 68-year-old woman. (Art Raham/CBC)

A driver is dead after a head-on collision in northeast Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Anthony Henday Drive, at the Aurum Road exit.

"A 68-year-old female operating a 2005 Honda Accord took the Aurum Road exit and was travelling south in the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive, when the Accord collided with a 2014 Ford F-150 travelling northbound," police said in a news release.

The driver of a Honda Accord was travelling the wrong way on the Anthony Henday when the vehicle crashed head-on into a Ford F-150, police said. (Art Raham/CBC)

The woman driving the Honda Accord was declared dead on scene.

The 43-year-old man driving the Ford F-150 was taken to hospital by paramedics. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision, police said.

Officers with the major collision investigation section continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|