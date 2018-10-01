Hot liquid asphalt spills beside Anthony Henday after semi-trailer loses tanker

Hot liquid asphalt spilled down a storm drain and coated a hill after a semi trailer lost its load Monday on Anthony Henday Drive near Calgary Trail.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a tanker carrying asphalt lost its load around 1 p.m.

The tanker rolled down an off-ramp hill while the driver continued for about 1.5 kilometres.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue's district chief estimates the tanker lost close to 70 per cent of its load after it detached from a semi-trailer on an Anthony Henday exit ramp. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The hill was coated with the black asphalt. Much of it spilled into a storm drain.

"The load was 37,500 litres and from what we can see the front of the trailer is ripped out," said Ed Pitman, a district chief with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. "Maybe 70 per cent of that load went down the hill and into a storm drain."

When the asphalt spilled it was a hot liquid, but it was starting to solidify shortly after the spill.

The incident did not result in any injuries.

If the trailer had continued rolling down the hill, Monday's incident could have been "very serious," said district fire chief Ed Pitman. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"If that trailer continued rolling down the hill it could have been very serious because there's an off-ramp below with heavy traffic, as well," Pitman said.

Alberta Environment has been notified of the spill. It's being cleaned up by a maintenance crew.