Monaco-based company unveils zero emissions all-terrain vehicle in Edmonton

VENTURI Automobiles has designed electric all-terrain vehicle that can handle cold temperatures. The Monaco-based company plans to use it to follow in the footsteps of a historic French expedition that started in Edmonton in the 1930s.

On Tuesday the company's 'Antarctica' vehicle was parked outside of the Hotel Macdonald in downtown Edmonton. The vehicle was created at the request of Prince Albert II of Monaco to be used for scientific research in Antarctica.

It was unveiled in Edmonton because of the city's connection to a historic French expedition "Croisière Blanche," which started at the Hotel Macdonald in 1934.

A new antarctic research vehicle from Venturi Automotive was on display in Edmonton February 21.

French Millionaire Charles Bedaux unsuccessfully tried to create a route to the west coast before returning to Edmonton.

"Unfortunately for him he failed, but we are hoping to complete the last leg that he never made," said Xavier Chevrin, president of VENTURI North America.

In the first week of March, Prince Albert II, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield and Chevrin will be driving the electric vehicle along a 42-kilometre leg of the route from Dease Lake to Telegraph Creek in northern British Columbia.

The trip will also be used to test out the vehicle's mechanics and batteries in winter conditions.

The vehicle will eventually be shipped to Antarctica to be used for scientific work. The company has not yet secured a contract with research groups.

Xavier Chevrin and Gildo Pastor of VENTURI Automobiles pose in front of "Antarctica," an electric all-terrain vehicle which is expected to be used in Antarctica for scientific research. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

The battery is designed to withstand temperatures as low as -50 C.

"We still have a few steps to make, maybe a few years before getting this technology into cars that can be sold so that we can drive in Edmonton in minus 20," Chevrin said.

