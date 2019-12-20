Another great year for CBC Edmonton Turkey Drive

After eight days and 19 events, the 2019 CBC Edmonton Turkey Drive has come to a close, raising a whopping $523,603 for Edmonton's Food Bank.

The 24th edition of the Turkey Drive surpassed its $500,000 goal on 'Blitz Day' as companies, community groups and Edmontonians stepped up to push us over the finish line.

The Turkey Drive goal was officially reached during a live broadcast of CBC Edmonton's Radio Active Thursday afternoon at the Wrap Party at Centre Stage in City Centre Mall.

This year's drive saw the CBC Edmonton team reach into every part the city.

"For this year's Turkey Drive, we tried to get out in our city more than ever before, with events every day outside our studios, to make it easy for people to find us to make a donation to the food bank, as well as say hello to our journalists," said Stephanie Coombs, director of journalism and programming for CBC Edmonton.

"And it's been an incredible success. Hundreds of people came out to donate, and that has been so great to see."

Dozens of Edmontonians braved freezing temperatures to visit Candy Cane Lane for CBC Edmonton's second annual Grinch Walk event in west Edmonton. The event was a special car-free night at the merry and bright Christmas display in Crestwood. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

In addition to monetary donations, the CBC Edmonton team also stepped up to volunteer their time at the food bank Tuesday evening.

About 20 CBC Edmonton staff spent an evening volunteering at the food bank Tuesday. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"One of my favourite things we did this year was take a group of about 20 CBC Edmonton staff to volunteer at the food bank for an evening," Coombs said. "I think it was important to see where all our hard work and donations were going. And of course, it was very sobering to see the need in our community first hand.

"I want to thank Edmontonians for being so generous this year, even people who've told us they're down on their luck themselves, but felt it was important to do what they can to help others. I was overwhelmed by the support in our community for this year's Turkey Drive."

The drive officially ended at 6:30p.m. Thursday, but people can still donate online until Jan. 1.