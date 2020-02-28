Annual K-Days parade cancelled due in part to 'fiscal realities'

The annual K-Days parade has been cancelled.

Northlands announced the move Friday afternoon citing declining attendance and "current fiscal realities."

"After exploring all options and much discussion, we must listen to our guests, who have told us very clearly that they want to see us invest in onsite programming," Northlands president and CEO Peter Male said in a statement.



"Redirecting the substantive amount of money required to stage the parade into onsite programming allows us to increase the calibre and amount of overall onsite entertainment, which is our priority."

Male thanked the efforts of volunteers who worked on the annual parade.

The longtime event drew thousands to downtown Edmonton and served as the official kick-off to the 10-day summer festival at Northlands.

This year's K-Days is set for July 17-26.