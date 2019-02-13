Animal neglect charges stayed against 2 in Evansburg starving-horses case

Charges have been stayed against two people in case of animal neglect involving dead and starving horses on an acreage west of Edmonton.

The Alberta SPCA stayed 27 Animal Protection Act charges each against Robert Hugh Cornell, 60, and Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, on Friday.

Charges are typically stayed when it's determined by the Crown a conviction is unlikely.

The 27 charges against Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, remain with her next appearance scheduled for Mar. 11. She also faces 60 Criminal Code charges of animal cruelty.

The charges break down into nine of causing an animal to be in distress, nine of failing to provide adequate food and water, and nine of failing to provide adequate care when an animal is wounded or ill.

In December, the Alberta SPCA began receiving complaints about horses dead or in distress on two properties in the Evansburg area.

RCMP said 65 horses and six dogs were taken from a property near Entwistle during the investigation.