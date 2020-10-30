Edmonton man, 45, charged with animal cruelty in puppy-selling operation

A 45-year-old man faces animal cruelty charges for neglecting the puppies he was selling out of his northeast Edmonton garage.

The accused was selling the pets online before some prospective buyers filed complaints about the living conditions and the health of the dogs, police said in a news release.

On October 25 — following a four-month investigation — police and animal control officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of 83rd Street and 138th Avenue.

Ten puppies were found on the property. Five of the animals were living in distress in a filthy, unheated garage, police said.

"Officers noted an overpowering odour of feces and urine emanating from the unheated garage, dogs tethered and covered in urine spots on their bellies, as a result of standing in their own excrement," reads a news release from Edmonton police.

"The animals also appeared dehydrated, as a result of having no water readily available nearby."

Officers seized four border collies, one blue heeler, two Yorkshire terriers, two shih tzus and one chihuahua.

The accused faces Criminal Code and Animal Protection Act offences including cruelty to animals, causing distress to animals, failure to provide adequate shelter and failure to protect from injurious cold.

Police believe other people may have purchased sick puppies from the suspect and continue to investigate.