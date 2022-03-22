Anger, sobs erupt in court as father convicted of manslaughter addresses family members

Warning: This story contains language that may disturb some readers.

The gallery of an Edmonton courtroom erupted in anger, expletives and sobbing on Wednesday during a sentencing hearing for Damien Starrett, a Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., man convicted of manslaughter in the death of his year-old son.

Sheriffs were called in to bring the emotional situation under control.

Starrett, 33, will be sentenced next week for the November 2019 manslaughter death of his son Ares. He was also found guilty of assaulting his five-year-old daughter.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Henderson allowed Starrett to leave the prisoner's box so he could use a microphone to address the court.

After taking a drink of water, Starrett stood facing the judge, with his back to the gallery.

He began to read letters he wrote to his victims and their family.

"Losing Ares is still the hardest thing I've ever had to cope with," Starrett said.

"Reality is like a black rot in my chest, a void that's never filled."

Starrett said he repeatedly watches the video of his son's first birthday party and sleeps with the infant's "little sock."

The baby's maternal grandfather shouted out in anger: "He murdered my grandson."

Sherriffs tried to calm down family members as the judge cautioned them against outbursts and urged Starrett to continue.

Starrett began to read a letter he wrote to his daughter, whose name is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

He said he sleeps next to one of his daughter's toys and described her as the "driving force" of his existence.

"I try not to think about the fact that I'll never see her again," Starrett said. "She's all I have left in this world. I miss her so much."

Damien Starrett, 33, will be sentenced next week for manslaughter and assault. (Damien Starrett/Facebook)

Anger erupted again when Starrett began to address his former partner. He called proposing to her the happiest day of his life and said he still wants to be there for her and their daughter.

"You're still all I can think about. I can never move on," he said. "I still love you."

At that point, Starrett's former partner yelled, "F--k you!" She collapsed into her father's arms, sobbing.

CBC is not identifying the mother in order to protect her daughter's identity.

Defence suggests no more jail time

Starrett's comments followed a morning of legal arguments from the Crown and defence about what sentence the judge should impose for the manslaughter and assault convictions.

Crown prosecutor Scott Niblock suggested a sentence in the range of nine to 10 years, noting that Starrett was in a position of trust when he punched, kicked and stomped on his infant son and assaulted his daughter.

Niblock acknowledged some of the challenges Starrett experienced while he was in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre, as well as the protests staged outside the Fort Saskatchewan house he lived at after he was released on house arrest.

Defence lawyer Rory Ziv recommended a prison term in the range of four to six years, with significant time reductions for harsh remand and house arrest conditions.

"Damien is a young man," Ziv said. "He could still have a meaningful life … I don't think any more jail time is necessary."

Ziv said his client was subjected to abuse from other inmates while in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre, and was forced to endure comments made by guards that were aimed at riling up other inmates.

"What happened to him there was torture," Ziv said. "I'd ask the court to please pronounce and denounce this type of behaviour because it's got to stop."

Ziv said Starrett should also get enhanced credit for the 811 days he spent on house arrest with restrictive conditions, resulting in a two-year jail sentence to be followed by up to three years probation.

The judge will hand down his sentencing decision next Tuesday.

Starrett remains in custody.