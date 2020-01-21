$50,000 reward offered in fatal shooting at Edmonton lounge in 2019

A $50,000 reward has been offered in the search for a suspect wanted in the murder of a man at an Edmonton lounge last spring.

Amin Yussuf, 29, remains wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman on March 24, 2019.

Police believe Yussuf returned to Xhale Lounge after he was kicked out and started firing a gun into the bar.

Abduraman was killed and two others were injured.

Yussuf is wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Yussuf, who was first identified as a suspect in June 2019, is also known by the following aliases: Abdirizak Yussuf, Craig Yussuf, Mohemed Yussuf, Mohemed Mohamed and Mohammed Farrah.

The reward is offered by the Stephan Crétier Foundation, a private charitable foundation, through a program called Bolo (standing for Be On The Lookout), which helps police seeking public assistance in serious criminal offences.

Crétier is founder, chairman, president and CEO of GardaWorld Security Corporation.

According to its website, Bolo uses social and mainstream media to increase exposure for most-wanted notices.

The reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Yussuf is available until July 21, 2020.