Groups sign agreement to refurbish Amber Valley cultural centre, preserve history

An agreement has been signed between Alberta's oldest Black settlement and the local Métis community in an effort to restore a centrepiece in the community and strengthen the area's cultural preservation.

The Athabasca Landing Métis Community Association and the Amber Valley Community Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of 2021 to work together on some important upgrades to the cultural centre including a new furnace and a cistern. Planning is now underway to help restore the community cornerstone.

The Amber Valley Cultural Centre sits just off Highway 55 in northern Alberta. Amber Valley, about 170 kilometres north of Edmonton, is now just a few hundred people and has been referred to as a ghost town.

Gilbert Williams, board member for the community association, helped start the museum over 30 years ago.

His dad homesteaded in Amber Valley in 1924. His mother is a Métis woman from Lac La Biche.

Gilbert Williams gives tours of Amber Valley's history. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Williams said became engrossed in the area's history because of the stories his dad would tell about the community. He spends his spare hours offering tours of the museum nestled inside a few small rooms in the cultural centre.

"Our museum has got as big as it's going to get. And we now have to turn down donations because we're just not big enough," Williams said.

Black, Métis communities in northern Alberta investing in inclusive future Duration 1:49 A new memorandum of understanding signed at the site of Alberta’s oldest Black community will see a beloved community hall updated and the area’s Métis heritage reflected. 1:49

Watch: A new agreement signals changes at site of Alberta's oldest Black community

The MOU is meant to help update the building. The community centre uses well water that isn't potable and is causing the toilets and sink to become rusty. The building's sewer system isn't draining properly, causing a foul odour to permeate the washrooms.

The furnace also needs to be replaced.

The cultural centre is a fixture in the community. There are annual chicken dinners, fundraisers, country jam nights, weddings, family reunions and museum tours.

The water at the cultural centre currently comes from a well, which is corroding the sinks and toilets. The refurbishment includes getting a cistern so the water coming from the taps will be potable and less damaging to the infrastructure. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Without help from the Métis association there wouldn't be enough money to upgrade the centre, Williams said.

"I'm just trying to keep the history going. It's been a project for me," said Williams.

Once the refurbishment is finished, Williams would like to look at expanding the museum, which is currently at capacity. In particular, he would like to highlight the history of the region's Métis people in the museum.

"Amber Valley just isn't about Black settlers, there's all kinds of other nationalities that are here," said Williams.

Gilbert Williams and Diane Scoville at the community's museum. The hope is to integrate Métis culture and history into the museum in the future. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Diane Scoville, treasurer of the community hall, signed the MOU on behalf of the Athabasca Landing Métis Community Association.

She said she'll be helping to find different grants to get some funding for the hall, and the Métis association will help pay for anything that isn't covered.

"This is the only place that I know, around this area, that you can get the Black history told to you… and we have people coming down as far as Calgary," said Scoville.

"Now if you were to embed the Métis history into here, that would expand a more bigger crowd of people coming down here."

Scoville said the biggest concern is bringing the building back up to date and providing people a place to gather, learn about history and celebrate.

Inside the museum are items from the own's past, like a sign commemorating the community's centennial. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"It's a big invitation," Scoville said. "You don't leave anybody out."

The association's goal is to have the museum upgrades completed by the fall.