Nurse who left Amber Athwal alone can never practise again, tribunal rules

The woman who was on duty when a little girl went into cardiac arrest following dental surgery four years ago will never be allowed to practise nursing again.

Tasneem Ali was was found guilty of professional misconduct on Tuesday by the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CARNA).

Amber Athwal was four years old when she went to Dr. William Mather's dental office in downtown Edmonton with her father on Sept. 7, 2016.

After the surgery, Amber was supposed to be closely monitored by Ali. According to an agreed statement of facts entered at the CARNA hearing Tuesday morning, the nurse failed to appropriately monitor the little girl during recovery from general anesthetic and failed to stay with her at all times.

The four-year-old suffered permanent brain damage because of oxygen deprivation

"Leaving a room for even a few seconds in the context of a patient recovering from surgery and anesthesia is very, very grave," hearing lawyer Vita Wensel told the panel. "Then when an emergency arose, there were further errors in her response."

Ali admits she did not correctly perform CPR on Amber, failed to call for a defibrillator when the child was discovered unresponsive and did not call 911.

Testifying at the dentist's disciplinary hearing two years ago, Ali insisted she only stepped out of the recovery room briefly and the medical crisis happened suddenly while she was in the room.

Former registered nurse Tasneem Ali at a dental disciplinary hearing in 2018. (John Shypitka/CBC)

Her version of events was disputed by a medical expert who testified Amber might have been left alone for as long as seven minutes in the recovery room before she went into cardiac arrest.

Mather was found guilty of unprofessional conduct and subsequently settled a $26.5-million lawsuit with the family. The terms of the settlement are sealed.

Ali did not address Tuesday's hearing but attended the virtual tribunal by camera.

"Ms. Ali is a mother and a grandmother," her lawyer Erin Runnalls told the panel. "This was a devastating, isolated incident the way in which the dental practice was set up that led to an unsafe situation for her to practise in."

Her client, she said, "has acknowledged and accepted responsibility for her role."

Ali was 66 at the time and had been a practising nurse for 29 years with no previous disciplinary problems.

Amber's father, who filed a complaint with CARNA and insisted it go to a hearing, noted that Ali has never apologized to his family.

"It took more than four years for this decision to come, but still we are glad that CARNA is taking this incident very seriously," Raman Athwal told CBC News. "Our family is owed at least an apology or regret from her."

The long road to recovery

Amber Athwal, 8, (left) with her sisters, Anahat and Avrose. (Raman Athwal )

In January 2020, Amber underwent a regenerative stem cell treatment in Thailand.

"Three or four months after the treatment, she started showing good improvements in memory, in speech, in physical movement," her father said. "She's able to have more control of her body now."

The treatment was expensive, he said, but nothing is more important than getting Amber well again.

"We need our child back," he said. "That's the main motive."

Raman Athwal said the neurologist is encouraged by Amber's progress and wants them to go back for another treatment next year.

Amber spends her days doing online Grade 3 studies at home.

"Amber is doing great," her father said. "She's in high spirits. She's a fighter."

