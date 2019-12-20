Police just east of Jasper National Park in Alberta have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old believed to have been abducted by his father.

RCMP said early Friday that Waylon Armstrong was abducted at around 2:30 a.m. MT in the hamlet of Brule.

Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who's described as:

Five-foot-nine.

170 pounds.

Blond hair.

Brown eyes.

Wearing a grey shirt with Stanfield long johns.

Police said Waylon has blond hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a onesie (one-piece garment) with moose prints on it.

They said the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule, in a 2002 medium green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the licence plate BSF3524.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or Cody Armstrong to call police immediately and not approach the truck.