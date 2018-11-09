Man accused in Amber Alert has history of domestic violence, parole records show

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert that put Edmonton on watch last month has a long history of physical and psychological violence toward his intimate partners, parole records show.

Jacques Lucien Fraser appeared in court this week on seven charges related to an incident at east central Edmonton's McNally High School, in which he allegedly attempted to kidnap a teenage boy, while holding a handgun.

An Amber Alert was later issued for a 14-year-old girl who reportedly got into Fraser's car. The teenager was later found unharmed.

Fraser — who was initially identified by police as 47-year-old Jacques Sennesael — has a history of domestic violence that stretches back to 1996.

In January 2007, Fraser "scaled the outside of an apartment building to gain access to the eighth-floor balcony" of his ex-partner, parole records state.

Fraser then smashed the patio door to get into the suite. His ex-partner tried to run away but Fraser caught her, tried to drag her into a stairwell, smashed her head against a wall and punched her.

The woman was eventually taken to hospital where, according to the parole records, Fraser continued to "terrorize the victim while she was being treated."

"As a result of your behaviour, she was left in a state of perpetual fear and helplessness. This demonstrates the extreme lengths you will go to in an attempt to control your victims," the document states.

Fraser was sentenced to serve two years and four months for the crime. A psychological assessment presented at the time described Fraser as a "controlling and narcissistic individual, (with) an exaggerated sense of entitlement who does not take full responsibility for this behaviour."

When Fraser applied for parole in July 2008, the parole board found he was "likely" to commit a serious crime, if released. He was denied parole.

Fraser was also previously convicted of threatening his ex-common-law partner. According to the parole documents in that case, he threatened his former partner with the words "before the police catch me, you'll be dead by the end of the night."

He was also convicted of assault on a different girlfriend in 1996.

Bail hearing scheduled this month

Fraser is slated for a bail hearing later this month on his current charges.

Edmonton police spokeswoman Patrycja Mokrzan said Fraser was initially misidentified as "Jacques Sennesael" due to "a clerical error that's beyond our control." Mokrzan said the issue was "a legal name issue."

It's alleged that Fraser drove to McNally High School on Oct. 5 and asked a teenage boy about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl.

"After a short exchange, it was reported the accused produced a handgun and yelled at the male youth to get into the vehicle," an Edmonton police news release said at the time.

The boy ran away. Soon after, Fraser is alleged to have approached the 14-year-old girl and taken her cell phone. The girl reportedly "hesitantly entered" his vehicle. The pair were found near 97th Street and 118th Avenue a short time later.

Fraser is facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, intimidation, use of a firearm while attempting an indictable offence, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5,000.

The kidnapping charge is related to Fraser's alleged interaction with the 14-year-old boy.

None of the allegations against Fraser have been proven in court.