Amber Alert issued after girl, 14, forcibly abducted in Edmonton

Edmonton police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl they say was forcibly abducted at 3 p.m. MT Friday.

Naomi Toppin was abducted in the area of 84th Street near 105th Avenue, police said.

She is described as being of mixed race, five feet tall, with short black hair with blonde in it. She was wearing a pink hoodie and light coloured jeans.

Police said she was taken by Jacques Sennesael, a 40-year-old white man who is balding. He has facial stubble and a tattoo on his shoulder. Sennesael was wearing a red tank top.

He was last seen westbound on 106th Avenue in a red sedan.

The Amber Alert, issued for central Alberta, warns people not to approach the suspect as he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.