Amber Alert in Edmonton cancelled after woman found safe
Police said they're searching for the suspect
An Amber Alert issued Thursday night by Edmonton Police Service has been cancelled after a woman was found safe.
Police earlier a 40-year-old woman had been abducted in a stolen vehicle.
Police said in a news release that the suspect has not been located. It is believed they fled from the vehicle on foot. Police continue to search for the suspect.
No additional information is available, police said.