Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old boy abducted from northern Alberta

An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-month-old boy abducted Wednesday morning from his northern Alberta home.

RCMP issued the alert shortly before 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Jameson Sundby was taken from his home in Fairview, Alta., by his father, John Sundby, around 9 :45 a.m., RCMP said in a statement.

The boy has blond hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a blue T-shirt with a star on it and grey sweat pants with cars on them.

John Sundby is 5-11" and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Father and son were last seen leaving a home in Fairview, in a 2012 black Dodge Ram 3500 with Alberta licence plate CBF-3313.

The suspect should not be approached by members of the public, RCMP advise. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview RCMP at 780-835-4031.

The town of Fairview is about 80 kilometres southwest of Peace River and 115 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.