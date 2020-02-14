Skip to Main Content
Worker, 25, injured by electric shock at Amazon warehouse site in Leduc County
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a man was critically injured Thursday on a work site just north of the Edmonton International Airport lands.

Man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after Thursday incident

Thursday's workplace incident happened at the site of the new $120-million Amazon warehouse project south of the city. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a 25-year-old man was critically injured by electric shock Thursday at an Amazon warehouse under construction south of Edmonton.

EMS responded to an event in Leduc County at the site of the Amazon warehouse around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, said Kerry Williamson, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.

A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, Williamson said.

Alberta Labour spokesperson Trent Bancarz said the man suffered electric shock-related injuries.

He is an employee of A Circuit Electric Ltd., Bancarz said. The business is based in northwest Edmonton.

The $130-million Amazon warehouse, in Leduc County near Nisku Spine Road and 41st Avenue SW, is projected to open in the spring.

