Worker, 25, injured by electric shock at Amazon warehouse site in Leduc County

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a 25-year-old man was critically injured by electric shock Thursday at an Amazon warehouse under construction south of Edmonton.

EMS responded to an event in Leduc County at the site of the Amazon warehouse around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, said Kerry Williamson, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.

A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, Williamson said.

Alberta Labour spokesperson Trent Bancarz said the man suffered electric shock-related injuries.

He is an employee of A Circuit Electric Ltd., Bancarz said. The business is based in northwest Edmonton.

The $130-million Amazon warehouse, in Leduc County near Nisku Spine Road and 41st Avenue SW, is projected to open in the spring.