Man dead following altercation in Grande Prairie

A 48-year-old man is dead following what Grande Prairie RCMP are describing as an "altercation" in an area east of the city's downtown.

RCMP were called to 100th Avenue and 92nd Street at about 5 p.m. Saturday, where they found the 48-year-old with serious injuries and a second man, aged 31, who they arrested at the scene, Grande Prairie RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

The 48-year-old man died later in hospital from his injuries.

RCMP are requesting people avoid the area as the investigation continues. The case will be taken over the RCMP's northern major crime unit.