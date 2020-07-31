Former Edmonton nightclub employee found guilty of sex assaults to be sentenced

A former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexually assaulting five women is expected to be sentenced today.

Matthew McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016. He pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five counts.

After 70 days at trial and an extended sentencing hearing, the case concluded on July 24.

Court heard McKnight, who is now 33, met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment. All but one of the alleged assaults took place in McKnight's bedroom or bathroom.

Many of the women testified that McKnight plied them with drinks and in some cases, they alleged they believed the drinks were spiked with a possible date-rape drug.

They testified about blacking out and waking up naked in McKnight's bed or in his shower.

Several victims told court that they have had nightmares, anxiety and thoughts of suicide since they were attacked.

The prosecution has asked for a sentence of 22 1/2 years in prison. Crown prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said that McKnight used each of his victims "as an object for his own sexual pleasure," and deserves a harsh sanction.

McKnight's lawyer, Dino Bottos, has called for a sentence five to nine years, suggesting that his client is a "a model for rehabilitation and reintegration."

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sulyma will hand down her decision this afternoon.