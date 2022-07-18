Former Edmonton nightclub employee loses appeal of sex assault conviction

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

A former Edmonton nightclub employee found guilty of sexually assaulting five women has lost an appeal of his conviction.

Matthew McKnight, who is in his mid-30s, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

Court had heard that McKnight met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

Many of the women testified that McKnight plied them with drinks and in some cases they alleged they believed the drinks were spiked with a possible date-rape drug.

Several victims told court that they have had nightmares, thoughts of suicide and anxiety since they were attacked.

The victims' names are protected by a publication ban.

A jury found him guilty in five of the assaults in January 2020 and he was later sentenced to eight years in prison.

McKnight's defence team filed the notice of appeal of his conviction in August 2020, and it was heard by the Alberta Court of Appeal in June 2021.

The appeal court's decision by a panel of three judges was released Monday.

Prosecutors have also appealed McKnight's sentence, which is still outstanding.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.