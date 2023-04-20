Regimental funeral today for Alberta RCMP officer who died in crash

An Alberta RCMP officer who died in an on-duty crash last week will be honoured in a regimental funeral this morning.

Const. Harvinder Dhami, a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton, died early on April 10 while driving to help other officers with a noise complaint.

RCMP have said Dhami's vehicle lost control on a road northeast of Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton, and hit a large concrete barrier.

The 32-year-old officer, affectionately known as "Harvey," is remembered as being a dependable colleague and a dedicated officer.

The funeral procession will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. MT in Sherwood Park, starting at Bethel Lutheran Church and ending at the Millennium Place recreation centre. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. MT.

The service is restricted to invited family members, friends and first responders.

The public is invited to line the funeral procession route to pay their respects. An online live feed of the procession and funeral service will be made available by the RCMP.

Strathcona County plans to open its community centre for the public to view the funeral via the livestream.

Dhami is survived by his wife, mother and two siblings. He served with the RCMP for four years.