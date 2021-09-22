Sentencing hearing to begin for man who admitted to murdering mother and toddler in Hinton, Alta.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of sexual assault and murder.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a man who admitted to killing a woman and her 16-month-old son in Hinton, Alta.

Robert Major pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, who was 24, and her son, Noah McConnell.

Major, a convicted sex offender, had initially been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

Those charges were later changed to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of interfering with human remains. The charges of interfering with human remains have been stayed.

Busch and her son were found dead in an apartment complex in Hinton, about 250 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Sept. 17, 2021.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Major intentionally killed Busch before suffocating her son in the afternoon on the previous day.

Busch and her partner had moved into an apartment next to Major's three weeks earlier.

The Crown says it isn't known how Busch ended up in Major's apartment, but that is where he sexually assaulted her, strangling Busch to death and violating her body.

Court heard Major then suffocated the child and and put the boy's body in a garbage bag.

RCMP found the bodies and arrested Major the next day.

The minimum sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.