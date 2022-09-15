Alberta Human Rights Commission chief refuses to resign amid book review controversy

The head of the Alberta Human Rights Commission is refusing to quit despite direction from Justice Minister Tyler Shandro to do so in a controversy surrounding comments he made that were described as Islamophobic.

Collin May has hired lawyer Kathryn Marshall, who tweeted on Thursday that May has retained her services and will not be resigning.

Shandro hired May through a cabinet order and has the power to fire him.

Earlier this week, Shandro publicly urged May to quit after several Muslim groups called for May to be fired for not following through on a promise to meet with them.

In July, May came under fire following the resurfacing of a 2009 book review he wrote that critics say highlighted Islamophobic ideas.

In response, May said in a statement he was committed to meeting with Alberta's Muslim community "to learn more about their lived experiences in Alberta and to work towards overcoming discrimination against the Islamic community."

However, an open letter signed by 28 Alberta-based Muslim organizations published Monday alleges that May has failed to meet with Muslim leaders.

May says he does not hold such anti-Islamic views, and the editors of the book review say the essay makes it clear the offending comments were the views of the book author and not May.