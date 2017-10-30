Man convicted in Alberta gas-and-dash death loses day parole

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta business owner has had his day parole revoked.

The Parole Board of Canada said in its decision earlier this month that Mitchell Sydlowski, from Spruce Grove, Alta., failed to complete addictions treatment necessary to ensure his sobriety.

Sydlowski, who is in his early 30s, was sentenced in September 2020 to seven years in prison for the death of 54-year-old Ki Yun Jo, who owned a Fas Gas station in Thorsby, Alta., about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

An agreed statement of facts said Jo was killed when Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel in October 2017.

In its decision, the parole board said Sydlowski became aggressive toward another resident at a facility where he was receiving addictions treatment because he was seeking a clean urine bag to hide his cocaine use from staff days before.

The board noted that Sydlowski has since been accepted at another treatment centre, but presents an undue risk to society because his addiction issues are directly linked to his offence.

The crime scene at the Fas Gas station that belonged to manslaughter victim Ki Yun Jo. (CBC )

On the day of the killing, Sydlowski pulled the stolen van into the Thorsby Fas Gas to fill up.

Jo was working inside the convenience store at the time. When he realized the driver was going to pull away without paying, Jo ran outside to confront him and grabbed onto the vehicle's side mirror.

Sydlowski drove two blocks, swerving from right to left. He was aware Jo was hanging onto the exterior side mirror.

Sydlowski was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, as well as to failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident. His sentence was reduced by about three years for time served before his guilty plea.

The judge also imposed a 10-year driving ban.

Eight months after Jo's death, the Alberta government brought in legislation that requires drivers to pay before filling up at gas stations.