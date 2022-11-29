Alberta MLA Thomas Dang fined $7,200 for hacking COVID-19 vaccine records portal

An Alberta legislature member who admitted to hacking the province's COVID-19 vaccine records portal has been ordered to pay a $7,200 fine.

Thomas Dang was sentenced by a provincial court judge Tuesday and must pay the fine by the end of June.

Dang, who sits as an independent member representing Edmonton-South, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to a Health Information Act charge of illegally attempting to access private information.

He is a former member of the NDP caucus but left almost a year ago when RCMP began investigating a hack of Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine website.

Court documents show the former NDP MLA hacked the website after he received a tip that the health information on the portal could be easily accessed.

Dang admitted to using his computer to follow up on a tip from a constituent about possible loopholes that were allowing access to people's private health information on the website.

He said that when he ran into roadblocks trying to breach the vaccination site, he used former premier Jason Kenney's birth date and vaccination dates, both publicly available, which allowed him to breach the site's privacy safeguards.

From Sept. 19-23, 2021 Dang generated more than 1.75 million queries. The agreed statement of facts says Dang initially ran tests with his own information, and then used former premier Jason Kenney's date of birth and vaccination dates to test if he could access Kenney's health number.

After five attempts, his internet protocol (IP) address was blocked. Dang said he bypassed the block using a widely available program — or script — and regained access to the website.

He said he wrote an automated program to test the system. Using it, he found the record of a person who shared Kenney's birthday and had received a vaccine in the same month as the premier.

Previously, Dang said that after he alerted NDP caucus staff and the information was relayed to Alberta Health, the province released a new version of the website within a week. The new version fixed the flaw he had identified.

Dang left the NDP caucus in December, after the RCMP searched his south Edmonton home.

Dang 27, has said he does not plan to seek re-election in the spring 2023 vote.