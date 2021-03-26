Jason Kenney says Alberta didn't prep carbon tax fallback plan, was hoping to win in court

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government didn't prepare a fallback plan on implementing a consumer carbon tax because it was hoping to win in the country's top court.

Kenney says the province was buoyed by a lower court win in Alberta and noted that three of the nine Supreme Court justices had concerns with yesterday's majority decision that the tax is onside with the Constitution.

Alberta is currently paying a federally imposed levy, and Kenney says that will continue as his United Conservative government consults on the best way to implement a new fee that delivers the least impact on business and consumers.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario had challenged the federal tax in court, arguing it was an unconstitutional intrusion on provincial rights to manage their resources.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said yesterday that in light of the court decision, his government will look at introducing its own carbon tax for fuel, similar to a model used in New Brunswick.

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says Kenney has wasted precious time by not having an Alberta-friendly Plan B ready to go, and it underscores his rigidity on adapting to the modern energy economy.

Thursday's ruling allows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government to push ahead with their plan to ensure every province and territory has a price on carbon to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner, writing for the majority, said the federal government is free to impose minimum pricing standards because the threat of climate change is so great that it demands a coordinated national approach.

Wagner agreed with the federal government's argument that reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to combat climate change is a pressing matter of national concern and Ottawa could take the lead on a threat that crosses provincial boundaries.