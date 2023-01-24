Edmonton office of Alphabet AI subsidiary DeepMind to close

Alphabet Inc. says it will close the Edmonton office owned by its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind.

Spokesperson Lauren Skelly says DeepMind's Edmonton office was the only international site directly managed by the subsidiary, making it more resource-intensive than the other DeepMind spaces.

The U.K.-headquartered subsidiary will consolidate its remaining operations, but maintain its Montreal and Toronto offices, which are located within Google-managed buildings.

Skelly says researchers at the Edmonton office have been offered the chance to relocate to another DeepMind site.

The opening of the Edmonton office was announced in 2017.

The Edmonton closure comes after Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai told staff last week that his company would be laying off 12,000 workers because it had hired for a different economic reality than the one that materialized.

Shopify, Wealthsimple, Clearco and Hootsuite are also among the slew of tech companies which have made job cuts in recent months.

Alphabet's layoffs follow thousands of layoffs at tech giants including Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc, which are cutting costs and downsizing after a pandemic-led hiring spree left them flabby in a weak economy.

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014, putting the tech giant ahead in the AI race than most of its peers.

But competition escalated after Microsoft-backed OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT boosted investor interest in the promise of generative artificial intelligence.

"I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI," Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a Jan. 20 blog post.