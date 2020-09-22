RCMP investigate alleged assault at Red Deer anti-racism event

RCMP are investigating after an anti-racism event in Red Deer on Sunday became violent when organizers say counter-protesters arrived.

Kisha Daniels, a co-founder of Black and Indigenous Alliance AB, said her group's protest was scheduled for 4 p.m. at Red Deer city hall, but was moved to the Rotary Recreation Park after they received "threats for our event."

Organizers had just set up the audio equipment when Daniels said a group of counter protesters showed up with "their horns blaring, loud music and screaming."

She said a person attending the anti-racism event had been serving a restraining order on a man who had arrived with the second group when he was hit in the head by a third person.

"As the gentleman decided to hand the papers, that's when the violence first started and that was when he was first attacked," Daniels said.

While the incident occurred before police arrived at the park to maintain order, a video of the confrontation was later shown to officers.

'RCMP take this matter very seriously'

Red Deer RCMP said in a release Tuesday they were aware of the planned anti-racism demonstration and had prepared to have "adequate resources and specially-equipped officers at the event to handle any potential risks to public safety."

"After arriving on scene, members became aware of the alleged assault, were able to de-escalate the situation between the two groups and spoke with the victim," the release said.

RCMP said that on Monday, they were made aware of a second incident at the same event via social media posts. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

"The Red Deer RCMP take this matter very seriously," Supt. Gerald Grobmeier, the officer in charge of Red Deer RCMP, said in the release.

He said the incident "remains under investigation."

WATCH | Red Deer anti-racism demonstration turns violent:

RCMP are investigating after videos of violence surfaced at an anti-racism protest in Red Deer, Alta., events that several Alberta politicians say are disturbing. 2:33

Politicians denounce violence

In a news conference Tuesday, Alberta's Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu said all Canadians have the right to peaceful protests and free speech but that violence is unacceptable.

"I have seen select clips of the protest in Red Deer on Sunday and I am admittedly disturbed," he said.

"Violence and threats of violence at peaceful protests are unacceptable. Period."

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said in an emailed statement that the city "unequivocally" denounces violence and racism in the community and that it was "highly concerning" to hear "travelling protests have incited division and violence in our city."

In the statement, Veer went on to say that "as a community it is imperative we pull together, and not apart, during adverse times. We cannot allow the actions of a few to characterize our city."

Daniels said organizers were expecting the weekend's event to be peaceful, despite a recent event in Ponoka where an anti-racism protester was struck by a vehicle during a heated demonstration.

According to its Facebook page, Black and Indigenous Alliance AB was created to "unite, educate and bring movement to Alberta's Black and Indigenous Peoples."

Daniels said moving forward, any future events organized by the group will not be posted on social media and will be held in private venues.

She said the group is actively seeking a civil rights lawyer and more security for future events.

"I'm a Black woman, I'm racialized, I'm 100 per cent used to this kind of abuse," Daniels said. "It happens on a regular occasion in central Alberta. That's not to say there's not good people in central Alberta.

"I really feel like Alberta and the citizens here do not want to stand for this kind of violence. They want to learn about anti-racism and they want racialized people to have voices and to have equity."