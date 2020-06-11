Northern Alberta chief battered during arrest due in court Wednesday

A northern Alberta Indigenous leader who has accused RCMP of assaulting him during a violent arrest caught on police dashcam video is due in court Wednesday.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He will appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court later Wednesday.

Adam, who has claimed his arrest was the result of racial profiling, is expected to make an announcement during a news conference following his court appearance.

The dashcam footage was released publicly as part of a court application to stay criminal charges against Adam, who was stopped outside a casino in Fort McMurray on March 10 for having expired plates.

RCMP dashcam footage of the arrest shows an arriving officer jump-tackling the chief to the ground without warning, punching him in the head and putting him in a chokehold.

In the nearly 12-minute video obtained by CBC News, an agitated Adam swears repeatedly at the police officers, accuses the RCMP of harassing him and removes his jacket after RCMP pulled behind his idling truck outside the Boomtown Casino in Fort McMurray, Alta..

There is more arguing and Adam gets back into the passenger seat. The officer is seen pushing the woman against the truck and yanking her by the shoulder as she shouts, "Ow!"

"Hey! Leave my wife alone! You come for me," Adam says, before swatting the officer's hands away from the woman.

About seven minutes into the video, a second officer runs at Adam, grabs him by the neck and shoulders and tackles him to the ground.

"Don't resist, sir!" the officer yells, as he straddles the chief. That officer can be seen punching Adam in the side of the head with one arm while holding him down with the other.

"My name is Chief Allan Adam," Adam says as the two officers pin him down.

The officers eventually handcuff the chief, pull him up and lead him toward the cruiser. His face is bloodied. His laboured breathing can be heard inside the police vehicle toward the end of the video.

Adam's lawyer Brian Beresh has dismissed criticism that Adam is responsible for escalating the situation. He said his client responded the way he did because he knows how police have treated Indigenous people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the incident shocking and has called for an independent inquiry.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is now investigating.