All workers on COVID-19 wards need vaccine now, Alberta doctors tell health minister in open letter

More than 200 doctors have signed an open letter calling on the province to prioritize the vaccination of all health-care workers caring for patients in Alberta's dedicated COVID-19 wards.

In the letter addressed to Health Minister Tyler Shandro on Wednesday, 219 physicians from across the province say Alberta's vaccination schedule has passed over critical workers on the front lines of Alberta's battle against the virus.

Shandro's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The physicians say all personnel employed in the specialized units — including family physicians, medical internists, nurses, clerks and cleaning staff — contend with the same risk and should be next in line for inoculation, the letter states.

The situation is urgent, the doctors say. Ward staff are continuously exposed to the virus and — despite the use of PPE — some have already contracted COVID-19 from their patients.

'Demoralizing' that workers not recognized

"These are the unsung heroes of our battle against this virus," the letter says. "It is not only dumbfounding but is in fact demoralizing that these colleagues have not been recognized for the valuable contributions they make."

Health-care workers in COVID-19 units are eligible for immunizations during Phase 1B of Alberta's vaccine schedule, which is slated to begin next month.

During the same phase, immunizations will be offered to workers in medical and surgical units or operating rooms, to seniors 75 years of age and over, and people 65 years of age and over living on First Nations reserves or in Métis settlements.

"We have hopefully clearly articulated that the government has passed over a large group of healthcare professionals who are still continuously dealing with known COVID-19 patients and not simply the possibility of the same," reads the letter.

Dedicated COVID-19 wards have been operating in Alberta in the spring, providing care for patients diverted from intensive care units who rely on specialized treatment such as ventilators and must be carefully quarantined.

The units are most often staffed by medical-surgical nurses, internal medicine and family medicine physicians, many of whom have been redeployed from other areas to provide adequate staffing for patients battling the disease.

Nurses, cleaners should get priority, doctors say

"We would ask that all professionals who are working in COVID units be given priority for COVID-19 vaccination, much like our colleagues in ICU and emergency departments," the letter says.

"Our primary request is that nursing staff, unit clerks and cleaning staff who work on the COVID-19 wards be given urgent prioritization for vaccination."

The ability to staff Alberta's COVID-19 wards remains precarious, the letter says. It says staff are often sent home due to illness or possible exposure to the virus. Vaccinating all unit personnel immediately would ensure staff are protected and patient care is maintained, the doctors say.

The letter also says there has been a frustrating lack of transparency around Alberta's vaccination strategy and which department is ultimately responsible for those decisions.

"We would like to make it clear that whoever signed off on the vaccination priority list has chosen not to vaccinate the very healthcare personnel who are tasked with and make personal sacrifices to look after greater than 80 per cent of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized in our province," it says.

As of Monday, 26,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

The province received its first shipments of the vaccine in mid-December. Health-care workers in intensive care units, respiratory therapists, and staff in long term care and designated supportive living facilities were first in line to receive it.

This month, the vaccine is also being administered to residents and staff of long-term care and designated supportive living facilities, home-care workers, and health-care workers in intensive care units and emergency departments.

The letter is the latest criticism of Alberta's vaccination program, which some critics have said has been too slow.

The province vaccinated, on average, 1,248 people per day during the first 21 days of the campaign and failed to meet its goal to vaccinate 29,000 people by mid-December.

The province would need to vaccinate more than 12,000 people per day to vaccinate every Albertan by the end of 2021.

At a news conference Tuesday, Shandro defended the province's vaccine distribution system, noting that the next shipment of vaccines was on the way later that afternoon. He said the province is working as fast as it can.

The province is finding ways to make the immunization program more efficient and get the vaccine to people who need it, Shandro said.

'We'll get the vaccines out': Shandro

"It was an aggressive goal and we're getting there only a few days later than we had hoped, in spite of the need to plan around delivery times and amounts that are consistently and constantly shifting," Shandro said.

"We'll get the vaccines out as soon as we get them in."

Alberta Health Services has launched an online appointment booking tool for health-care workers.

Shandro said AHS is doing everything it can to immunize as many people as possible, including providing immunization in the evening, on weekends and on holidays.

The province expected another 13,000 doses of vaccine to arrive this week.

"We were on a bad course in December but we changed it," Shandro said.