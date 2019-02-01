All-Muslim cast brings unique perspective The Vagina Monologues

Some of the performers wear head covers. Some wear Western dress. But these Muslim women from Edmonton all share the same faith, as well as a certain piece of anatomy that gives The Vagina Monologues its name.

Erum Afsar, a performer in the show being hosted this weekend by the Muslim Feminist Collective of Edmonton, said the women will be bringing their unique perspective to a topic that comes with a certain amount of taboo.

"The term vagina is somewhat of an odd word, not very comfortable to be said and there's a lot of politics around it currently," Afsar told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Friday.

"I think often Muslim women are seen as quiet or suppressed and repressed, and I think the reality is much broader than that. This is a really great opportunity to showcase to the community ... who we are and what some of our stories would be — and that they're pretty much the same [as non-Muslim women.]"

The group will be taking to the stage Feb. 1 and 2 for their take on the Monologues, which was first performed in 1996 as a one-woman show in New York tell stories of consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences from the perspective of different faiths, races and sexual orientations.

"I believe it's a space and performance that allows some really powerful stories to come forward," said Afsar.

Vehicle for progress

The shows have become a vehicle for awareness about the sexual mistreatment of women and girls around the world. Each year, the monologues change and groups are able to access the material by agreeing to commit ticket proceeds to local organizations that help women and girls live safely and equitably.

Afsar's production is donating proceeds to Islamic Family Social Services Agency and Nisa Homes.

"Some of our history showcases that some of the first pioneers in Edmonton were very strong Muslim women … and we, as a community, recognize that by naming schools after them. It's just building on that history," she said.

Asfar said the diversity of the cast is also an important part of the story.

"Some wear head coverings, some don't. Some dress in more western clothing, some don't. What this is showing is that no matter how you outwardly try to profess your faith, internally you can still share a lot of similar views," she said.

"In some instances, a piece [in the show] may make you feel uncomfortable … but it's a really important way for people to open up in our thinking and our dialogue."