All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shutdown

An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID-19 interfered with its budding popularity.

Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls.

The 2020 season was set to double, with about 120 girls registered, but the pandemic shut down the season, according to Tanya Walter, the association's technical director.

This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practices this weekend. There are two age divisions, U-16 and U-19.

"There hasn't been that opportunity in the last however many years football has been around for girls to really feel included and have a safe space and a comfortable space for them to participate," Walter said.

She said the league could provide an opportunity for girls who are scared to try playing on a co-ed team, although many registered players have gone this route, or for girls whose parents are uncomfortable with that option.

Walter was recently hired by the B.C. Lions as a defensive assistant, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history.

"[That] shows that there's a pathway in football which is one of the things that has been lacking [for girls]," she said.

Sarah Espinoza, 14, has been playing for two years and was at the camp on Sunday.

"I like that it's like a family. You can make families out of [football]," she said in an interview. "You can just have fun with it and forget all the troubles that you have."

Espinoza said that the camp was "amazing" and that it was good to see people and participate in sport again.

"It's awesome to see girls that want to try it," she said. The group included her sister this time around.

Naazy Ahmadyar, who played mostly at middle linebacker, said being there as a coach is rewarding. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Naazy Ahmadyar, 18, is at the camp as a coach this year. She had joined the inaugural tackle season about halfway through 2019 and played football through high school.

Her background is in competitive dance, but when she quit after 11 years, she was looking for something new.

"I remember when I was here, I was 16. I remember thinking how much I love football, how much I want to play football. Now that I'm here, I get to spread my knowledge, I get to help teach the next players, help grow them as athletes," she said.

Ahmadyar mostly played at middle linebacker during her time, so it's no surprise that she loves the contact.

"I love the feeling of a crash onto the ground," she said with a smile.

The next practice is Feb. 26 at Foote Field.