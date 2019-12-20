Man robs rural Alberta bank with firearm and machete, flees on snowmobile

RCMP are looking for a suspect in an armed bank robbery who fled the scene on a snowmobile, carrying a firearm and a machete.

Police say the robbery was reported at the ATB Financial branch in Alix, Alta., at about 11 a.m. on Friday.

A man wearing a mask and gloves walked in armed with a long-barrelled gun and a machete. The suspect demanded cash and left with an undisclosed amount.

No employees were injured.

RCMP say the snowmobile was last known to be on Alix Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bashaw RCMP.

Alix is about 55 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.