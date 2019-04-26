Child endangerment charges laid in Fort McMurray drug bust

Two people were charged with child endangerment after $58,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized last week from a home in Fort McMurray.

The two, aged 32 and 23, were arrested after investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood on April 17, the agency said in a news release Friday.

A young child was found in the home and Alberta Children's Services was notified, ALERT said.

Officers seized 151 grams of cocaine, 78 grams of MDMA powder, 389 grams of cannabis, and $33,230 in cash.

The two adults are charged with child endangerment under Alberta's Drug Endangered Children Act, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling without authorization.