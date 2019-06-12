ALERT cuts off $2M 'drug pipeline' operating between B.C. and Alberta

A dozen suspects have been arrested after a two-year police investigation into a "drug pipeline" between British Columbia and Alberta.

More than $2 million in drugs and cash was seized, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) reported Wednesday.

Project Elder was an ALERT Edmonton investigation into interprovincial wholesale drug distribution.

ALERT alleges that a "high volume of drugs" was being shipped to Alberta involving "a complex scheme that included vehicles equipped with hidden compartments."

More details are expected to be released at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.