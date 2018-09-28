Dead man found in Strathcona County identified by RCMP

A dead man whose body was found earlier this month in an industrial area in Strathcona County has been identified as Aldane Mesquita of Edmonton.

The cause of death has yet to be determined by the chief medical examiner's office, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

Mesquita was 33 years old.

Mesquita's body was found at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 13. Four days later, police had not identified the dead man.

On Sept. 17, police released two composite sketches. They said at the time the dead man was black, 25 to 35 years old, and was six-feet-two and weighed 238 pounds.

Police also released a photograph of a white cube van thought to be connected to the investigation.

At the time, police said they had already spoken with the van's registered owner and wanted to hear from anyone who had seen it in their neighbourhood or on the road between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.

RCMP said they released Mesquita's name hoping someone will provide information that can help further the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.