Alcohol, speed involved in fatal crash in southeast Edmonton, police say

Edmonton police believe alcohol and speed are factors in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton early Thursday that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Edmonton police believe alcohol and speed were factors in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton early Thursday that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a Mitsubishi Lancer travelling east on 38th Avenue toward 55th Street collided with a car and an SUV, both parked on the south side of the road.

Two passengers, a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters, police said in a news release.

Both were taken to hospital. The woman died of her injuries. The man was treated and released.

The 30-year-old man driving the Lancer and a third passenger, a 29-year-old man, did not report any injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

