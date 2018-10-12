'It saved my whole life': Albertans recognized by Lifesaving Society for water rescues

Eleven Albertans were recognized at the annual Lifesaving Society rescue award for their heroic efforts in rescuing people from drowning

From a boat rescue on Wizard Lake to a woman who rescued her husband from a pool at their vacation home in Alberta, the recipients say they're not herose, but just people who responded in an emergency.

In April 2017, Elaine Soetaert and her husband Martin, of Edmonton, were at their vacation home in Peoria, Arizona. She was inside the house and Martin was working on the pool filter in the backyard when she heard an explosion.

"When I came tearing out to see what was going on, he was nowhere to be seen," Soetaert said. "So I did a lot of tearing around the house in various places to see where he disappeared to and just at the moment I was thinking 'could he possibly be in the pool?' His shoe flew to the surface."

She couldn't see Martin because the pool was covered by a tarp. She jumped into the deep end of the pool, pulled him out by his shirt and performed CPR on the side of the pool until he started breathing before paramedics arrived.

Martin suffered trauma to his head, chest, and kidneys along with a heart attack. He's since recovered.

"It saved my whole life, really because without him my life would be quite a barren spot," he said. "It was a terrifying experience but also extremely gratifying because it turned out so well in the end"

Elaine Soetaert said it was a strange, but humbling experience for her to be among 10 other award recipients at Government House on Friday.

"Truly I don't' feel I did anything heroic, so to get an award feels odd, but it makes me blush," she said. " I feel very thankful and grateful that the whole situation turned out the way it did and that people recognize that is even more wonderful."

Wizard Lake rescue

Shauna Recknagle and Alex Thompson were recognized for saving an amputee from a capsized boat in Wizard Lake, 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Alex Thompson received an award for his effort to rescue a man from Wizard Lake in 2017. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

In June of 2017, Recknagle was kayaking when she noticed the capsized boat and the man was in the water. Thompson was on the shore with his family when noticed the situation before swimming out to the boat. The two helped get the man get to shore.

"I really didn't expect to get any sort of recognition from it, so it's very unexpected," Thompson said. "It's real cool to see a bunch of other people who did the same thing."

