Albertans continue to drive distracted despite knowing the risks, according to survey

Driving experts are calling on Albertans to hit the brakes on distracted driving as they head into the Canada Day long weekend.

Over 27 per cent of Alberta drivers admit to participating in risky driving, according to an April survey from insurance company Travelers Canada.

"We've done this survey … for a number of years in the U.S., and this is our second year doing it in Canada and what we found is that it's not getting better," said Paul Stone, vice-president of personal insurance, sales, distribution and marketing with the company.

"Our results show that although people are aware of the issue, they acknowledge it, they know that they've been involved in it, that three in 10 drivers [across Canada] feel the roads are less safe this year," Stone said in an interview with CBC Thursday.

He said three in 10 drivers also admitted to being involved in an incident like a collision as a result of distracted driving.

Paul Stone is vice-president of personal insurance, sales, distribution and marketing with insurance company Travelers Canada. (CBC)

The survey heard from over 1,000 Canadians between the ages of 18-69 in March.

Some of the most common behaviours reported while driving include: using a cell phone or hands-free device, reading texts and email, using a navigation device and eating or drinking.

One in five drivers in Canada admitted to reading texts and email, Stone said.

Under Alberta's Traffic Safety Act , using a cellphone or "hand-held electronic device," reading, writing, grooming, or "any other activity that may be prescribed in the regulations" while behind the wheel is distracted driving.

The penalty for distracted driving in Alberta is a $300 fine and three demerit points.

Provincial data shows there were 13,898 distracted driving convictions from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022 — an increase of 886 convictions from 2021.

Convictions tied to using a cellphone or electronic device overwhelmingly make up the majority with 13,319 offences recorded in 2022.

Albertans are stressed out

Travelers Canada looked at the psychological aspects behind distracted driving. The survey found Albertans are some of the most stressed out drivers in Canada.

Specifically, 83 per cent of respondents were stressed out by the driving behaviour of other people, compared to 78 per cent across Canada.

Other stressors identified by the survey include dealing with traffic, following directions and finding parking.

When looking at driver demographics, while it may be tempting to paint younger drivers as more reckless, statistics from Alberta Transportation show a different picture.

Provincial data shows the most number of convictions were given to 3,733 people between the ages of 35-44 years old.

Female drivers were given 5,548 convictions for distracted driving while 8,348 male drivers landed a conviction.

However, Canadian drivers under the age of 34 reported feeling more stress while on the road despite fewer convictions.

"They were reporting higher incidences of feeling stressed and emotional versus older drivers," Stone said.

What's it going to take to drive safe?

"The disappointing part is nobody's changing their behaviours," Stone said about the survey findings.

However, nine in 10 respondents said they would change their driving behaviour if they were involved in an accident or drove with a child or loved one.

Stone said collective action is needed, not just from drivers, but from society as a whole surrounding distracted driving.

"If you're a passenger in a car, speak up, whether it's a friend, family member, a colleague at work, call out that behaviour," he said.

He also urged employers to implement a device policy which prohibits using a device while driving as the survey found 93 per cent of respondents reported following a policy if their workplace had one in place.

Only 17 per cent of employers surveyed said they had a policy.

Onboard vehicle telematics technology uses GPS systems, vehicle diagnostics and black box technology to assess information like vehicle speed, location and maintenance.

Some insurance companies, like Travelers Canada, are using telematics to determine the insurance premium for their customers.

"It's looking at acceleration, speed, time of day, distraction, and hard breaking and you could earn, with good driving habits, up to a 30 per cent discount on insurance rates," Stone said about the company's telematics system, which has been rolled out in Ontario.

"Now ... if the behaviour is otherwise, it could end up resulting in a 10 per cent surcharge," he said.

Dennis Porter, a driving instructor with the Alberta Motor Association, said time management is key to avoid distracted driving.

"Think ahead, allow plenty of time for travel, look at your routes," he said. "A lot of people don't know setting your GPS while driving is distracted driving, so set it and forget it."