Alberta records 81 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths

Alberta has recorded 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and two more deaths.

That brings the total number to 1,732 confirmed cases and 46 deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, also reported Monday that 877 people have recovered from the illness

The deaths are a woman in her 80s who lived at the Carewest Sarcee long-term care home in Calgary and man in his 80s who lived in the Calgary zone but not in a care home.

Of all the cases 254 are believed to be from community transmission.

Hinshaw announced that anyone in Alberta with fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose or sore throat will be tested for COVID-19.

"As long as we maintain our testing and lab capacity, it is my hope that we can continue to offer this broad access to testing," she said.

So far, 77,007 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.

Here are how the cases breakdown among the provincial zones:

Calgary zone: 1114

Edmonton zone: 399

North zone: 105

Central zone: 74

South zone: 33

Unknown: 7

As of Sunday, there have been 1,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 44 deaths and 823 recoveries. According to Alberta government statistics, 35 of the deaths involved people aged 70 and older.

Many of the deaths have been at continuing care centres, including McKenzie Towne long term care facility in Calgary, Manoir du Lac in the North zone and the Shepherd's Care Foundation Kensington Village in Edmonton.

Because of the outbreaks in continuing care facilities, the government has announced that all workers at Alberta's continuing care homes would be required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient-care areas within two metres of other people.

The province will also require all workers in continuing care facilities to work at only one site, to help prevent the spread of illness between facilities.

The measures will go into effect this week.