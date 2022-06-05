60 firefighters, 6 helicopters working to douse out-of-control wildfire in northwestern Alberta

More firefighters and air support have been dispatched to battle a wildfire that has been raging in northwestern Alberta for several days.

A fire ignited near Zama City, a hamlet around 700 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, on June 1 due to lightning, according to Victoria Ostendorf, wildfire information officer for Alberta Wildfire's High Level forest area.

By Saturday, Alberta Wildfire classified the fire as out of control and it had grown to 1,800 hectares. A team of 46 firefighters and five helicopters were dispatched to the area.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the wildfire has grown to 3,000 hectares and there are now 60 firefighters and six helicopters trying to extinguish the flames, Alberta Wildfire said in an update.

Firefighters, with help from air support, have been able to start establishing control lines on the south and east sides of the fire, the update says.

The wildfire, which is burning about 20 kilometres northwest of Zama City, Alta., poses no threat to the community, it adds.

There are no emergency alerts in effect Sunday morning, according to the Alberta Emergency Alert Index.

There are five other wildfires burning with Alberta Wildfire's High Level forest area, of which Zama City, Alta., is a part. Two are being held, the other three are under control.

The High Level forest area is currently under a fire advisory due to warm temperatures and little rain in the forecast.

Under the advisory, existing fire permits are still valid but may be suspended or cancelled if the weather conditions continue. New permits are being reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis, Alberta Wildfire says.

Any burning — except for campfires — without a valid permit is prohibited under the advisory.