New bill would roll back NDP changes to Alberta workplace safety rules

A new bill introduced by the Alberta government would reinstate a cap on maximum earnings used to calculate worker's compensation benefits, and end a requirement for an organization to reinstate an injured worker.

Bill 47, the Ensuring Safety and Cutting Red Tape Act, is the latest legislation proposed by the government that would roll back workplace safety measures and changes to workers' compensation board rules implemented by the previous NDP government.

Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping said measures in the bill are required to reinstate "balance" to the WCB system and manage costs.

"At a time when Alberta's economy and job creators are struggling the most, employers have told us that some of these changes have led to rising costs, additional red tape, and has put the system's future state of sustainability in doubt," Copping said.

The bill would end the mandatory requirement for employers to reinstate injured workers with more than 12 months of service, which was legislated by the previous government.

The previous NDP government ended the insurable earnings cap in 2017. Bill 47 would reinstate that cap to either 90 per cent of a worker's net earnings at the time of the injury or a maximum that would be set by the WCB using a formula.

The bill proposes to close the independent Fair Practices Office and Medical Panels Office set up by the NDP to help injured workers make their way through the WCB system. The government said closing the two offices will "remove duplication" and save $2.25 million a year.

If the bill is passed, only first responders such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers and paramedics would get presumptive coverage under WCB for injuries related to trauma. The previous government extended that coverage to all workers.

Copping said the changes were required to make WCB more sustainable.

Bill 47 would undo the 2018 changes to the occupational health and safety act, which Copping said imposed rules that were "impractical" for workplaces.

The bill proposes changes to outline when refusals of unsafe work are "appropriate" and changes to the definition and reporting of "near misses," incidents that could have caused death or injury.

Copping said employers are still required to investigate and report what he called "potential serious incidents." He said the bill would add a clause so that companies couldn't be held liable.

"We want to encourage reporting so we as a government can look at these numbers and then spin that back to the industry, identifying potential issues and areas for training," he said.

The government is introducing a new $100,000 tax-free payment to the families of first responders who die on the job as part of Bill 47.

The "Heroes Fund" will be administered by the WCB, which will determine eligibility.

If the bill is passed, most changes to the Workers' Compensation Act would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.